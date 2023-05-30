Probe launched into display of exotic wildlife in Hyd Pub

Hyderabad: Police and forest department officials are inquiring into the allegations of exotic wildlife species being put on display at a nightclub in the posh Jubilee Hills area here after a social media user lodged a complaint , officials said on Tuesday.

A microblogging platform user on Monday shared photos and videos of the exotic creatures including a snake and a cat on the social media platform stating that the night club/pub put up exotic wildlife for display on their premises and requested the police to initiate necessary action. Police and forest officials began a probe into the issue after concerns were raised in this regard.

Here's video footage of the wildlife on display from the Instagram page of Xora Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills Rd#36 @cyberabadpolice. pic.twitter.com/XF56uI1keh — Ashish Chowdhury (@ash_chowder) May 29, 2023

The club management asserted that they had the necessary documents (of registration/license) with regard to these exotic animals, which were allegedly put up for display on Sunday. "The inquiry is underway. Forest and police officials are verifying into the entire matter. They (management of the night club) have been told to produce the documents. We will examine and accordingly take further action," a senior official of forest department told PTI. Further investigations are on.

