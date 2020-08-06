Prof Jayashankar explained need of separate Telangana to world: Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: The world came to know about the need of a separate statehood for Telangana region only with the constant efforts and hard work of Prof K Jayashankar, one of the intellectuals of Telangana region, said City Mayor Y Sunil Rao.



Along with Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi, the Mayor paid floral tributes to the statue of Prof Jayashankar on his 87th birth anniversary at Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that Prof Jayashankar strived hard and dreamt of achieving separate Telangana State and always fought against the injustice done for Telangana people during the reign of previous governments in the united Andhra Pradesh.

"Being supportive to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Prof Jayashankar played an important role in the later stage of Telangana movement. With his speeches and books, he motivated and inspired thousands of students and leaders and encouraged them to participate in separate Telangana movement, which resulted in the achievement of separate Statehood for Telangana region," he stated.

As per the dreams of Prof Jayashankar, the Telangana State is leading towards development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and had become a moral for other States across the nation in the implementation of various welfare schemes for all sections of people. The youth of the present generation must derive inspiration from Jayashankar and must follow his footsteps along with participating actively in various developmental activities for achieving Bangaru Telangana, Mayor Sunil Rao appealed.

Municipal Corporation Superintendent Engineer Krishna Rao, EE Raman Rao, AE Venkat Kumar, sanitation supervisor Raja Manohar were present along with others.