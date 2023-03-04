Prof K Stevenson take over as Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences at OU

Hyderabad: Prof K Stevenson on Thursday took over as the Dean, the Faculty of Social Sciences, Osmania University (OU). Prof Stevenson joined the OU in 1991 and rose to become the head and chairperson of the Board of Studies, Journalism department.

A recipient of the Telangana State Best Teacher Award 2018, he played a key role during the university's centenary celebrations and worked for the Sabin affiliate as a communication specialist and as faculty in Communication, Ministry of Higher Education, Oman.

Currently, he is also the director of Human Capital Development Centre, at Osmania University.