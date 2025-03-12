Prof YL Srinivas to head Central Tribal University

Hyderabad: Professor YL Srinivas has been appointed as the first Vice Chancellor of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU). Professor YL has over three decades of service in teaching English education and administration, including leadership roles at Osmania University and has also made significant contributions to NAAC.

Congratulating his elevation, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoped that his expertise would serve in shaping the future of SSCTU. Taking to social media platform X, he said that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India continues to strengthen higher education and empower tribal communities.