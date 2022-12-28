Profitable year for TSRTC as revenue goes up

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had an eventful year as the revenues of the corporation increased in 2022. As per the annual reports, the corporation earned Rs 5,879.25 crore in gross revenue and Rs 4,641.30 crores in traffic revenue as against Rs 3,311.07 crore and Rs 3,197.36 crore in 2021.

The several innovative measures implemented resulted in the improvement of performance, enhancement of passenger satisfaction, the State-run transport corporation also managed to reduce the total loss in the current financial year.

TSRTC operates in 11 regions, 99 depots and 364 bus stations with a fleet of 9,106 (RTC 6475 and Hire 2631) buses. 31.82 lakh kms are operated daily on 3,021 routes to various destinations in Telangana, AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh.

In 2022, 68 per cent (6,168) buses and 32 per cent (2,938) buses provided transportation to rural and urban passengers respectively. A total of 44,648 employees are working in the corporation in different cadres.

While, in order to offset the increase in Diesel price, TSRTC levied Diesel Cess on April 9 and June 9 which the travelling public accepted wholeheartedly and there were no negative reaction from the passengers.

As per annual report, to generate its revenue, a tariff of T-24 tickets was reduced from Rs 120 to Rs 100. Average sales per day increased from 10,182 in April 22 to 22,600 in December with additional revenue of Rs 12.42 lakhs per day.

While, to encourage tourism, a package tour called 'Hyderabad Darshan' was introduced with five Metro luxury A/C and Metro express buses in September on the occasion of World Tourism Day. A MoU was signed with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) to ensure best possible services to Metro commuters from Metro Stations including first and last mile connectivity.

Moreover, the TSRTC converted 74 Volvo Metro Luxury buses into Rajadhani buses and 45 Metro Deluxe buses into District Deluxe buses to avoid underutilisation of resources.

The annual report shows that 2.09 lakh bus pass holders have increased from 7.57 lakhs in 2021 to 9.66 lakhs in 2022 due to better connectivity.

Metro student combi tickets tariff is reduced from Rs 20 to Rs 10 and allows students to travel in Metro express buses with Ordinary Bus Passes and avoid crush load in buses in peak hours. The daily sale of combination tickets increased by 10,000 per day.

For future plans, 3360 Electric buses are proposed to be inducted in the corporation in a phased manner by the end of 2025 as replacement to Diesel buses. Smart Cards are going to be implemented in multiple phases to issue bus passes, purchase of tickets and other payments.

A Whatsapp group named 'Extra Mile' was also created to identify the crew who have performed beyond their call of duties, in helping the passengers in identifying lost baggage and valuables, and assisting those in distress and needing immediate assistance like injured in accidents, sudden illness.