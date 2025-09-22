Propaganda against TMREIS intended to hinder community progress, says Employees Association

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Employees Association on Monday said that attempts were being made to malign the Society’s reputation through ‘baseless propaganda’ aimed at obstructing the educational and socio-economic progress of minority students.

TMREIS Employees Association President Mohammed Mohsin, Vice President Dr. Reshma Hussain and Joint Secretary Jameel Ahmed alleged that certain vested interests were spreading misinformation to discredit TMREIS.

“Some opportunists, threatened by the success of TMREIS and the empowerment of minority students, are indulging in such campaigns. Their intention is to weaken the institution and curtail the development of the community,” the Association leaders said.

They stressed that thousands of students from minority communities had benefitted from the education and opportunities provided by TMREIS, and urged parents and the general public to disregard such propaganda. Protecting the institution’s reputation, they said, was vital for both its students and the educators who support them. The credit goes to minority welfare minister A Lashman Kumar, Prisident Tmries Faheem Quraishi and secretary Dr B Shafiullah.

Alongside its rebuttal, the Association highlighted the steady progress made by TMREIS students in professional education. In NEET 2025, nearly 20 students qualified for MBBS free seats, six secured admission in BDS and five qualified for BBSE. In all, 104 students have gained admission to MBBS and other professional courses so far, including 39 who earned free seats in medical streams. Several students from TMREIS vocational junior colleges have also been placed in leading corporate hospitals in Telangana.

The Association credited TMREIS Secretary, Dr. B. Shafiullah IFS, for establishing Centres of Excellence (CoEs) that provide intensive coaching, career counselling and government-backed support.

“This initiative has enabled talented students to compete at the national level with confidence,” the leaders said.

They, however, called for stronger institutional support through enhanced scholarships, expanded preparatory programmes and bridge courses to help address academic gaps. Greater awareness among parents and students about career opportunities in medicine, engineering and allied fields was also necessary, they added.

Reiterating its commitment, the Association said it would continue raising these concerns in appropriate forums and work with policymakers to ensure equitable access to professional education. “Our students have demonstrated their capability. With the right support, they can contribute meaningfully to national development,” said Mohsin.