Properties of the residents in Boduppal at stake with GO 15

Hyderabad: The hard earned properties of the residents in various survey numbers in the Boduppal area are at stake as they are unable to sell or transfer their properties with the denial by the authorities stating that these lands fall under the Waqf board. The residents have demanded the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take a decision on the lines of Uttar Pradesh Government and do justice.

The residents alleged that the problems have increased in their area ever since it was made the Municipal Corporation. They alleged that the GO 15 issued by the government was the reason for their problems. The GO issued on September 22, 2020 prohibits registration of properties by way of sale, agreement of sale, gift, exchange or lease exceeding ten years in respect of immovable property owned by waqf. The order also prohibits issuing of building permits for construction by Municipalities and Gram Panchayats.

The Boduppal Municipal Corporation Colonies Welfare Associations Federation (BMCCWAF) president R Ramulu said that the properties in 328 acres of land in various survey numbers in Boduppal have had title rights for the last 50 years.

The authorities had issued pattadarpass book, title deeds and their names were also included in the revenue records. Later, the farmers doing agriculture in these lands took up plots by taking permission from the concerned Gram Panchayats, which was purchased by the people from middle class sections. They have constructed their houses taking loans.

Everything was going smoothly till the year 2020 but after this the property owners were unable to sell or transfer to their kin or sell. The sub registrar has told them that this land was in the prohibited category, said Ramulu. He said that the land owners (almost 95 per cent have constructed houses) who kept these properties for the studies and marriages of their children were facing the problem because of the GO.

Ramulu said that the roads and drainage in the area were constructed by the government. Had if the government informed them in the past, the residents would not have purchased these lands. He said that about 7,000 families were getting affected because of this.

The residents have urged the Chief K Chandrashekar Rao to take a decision like the Uttar Pradesh government and hand over properties to the residents.

The BMCCWAF leaders said that they would take up the struggle along with Congress, BJP and other parties for solving their problem.