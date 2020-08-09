Protect Waqf Board lands in Yellapur village: AIMIM

Jagtial: In the name of Haritha Haram, public representatives along with the officials weretrying to destroy the 70-year-old Khabrasthan present in Jagtial town, alleged All India Majlis- e-Ithehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party town president Nadeem Younus.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Nadeem Younus alleged that instead of supporting all sections of people living in the society along with protecting the government lands and properties, the public representatives themselves were trying to destroy the burial ground of Muslim minorities in the name of Haritha Haram programme.

"The husband of Yellapur village sarpanch of Pegadapalli mandal of Jagtial district along with his gang had destroyed 70-year-old Waqf Board lands in Yellapur village. When the elders of the Muslim community of the village asked him not to destroy Waqf Board lands, he threatened and warned them of killing if they interfere in the matter," he added.

Younus said that the helpless villagers approached the MIM party and requested for help them. Both villagers and MIM leaders submitted a complaint to District Collector G Ravi and Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy requesting them to take immediate action against the husband of Yellapur village sarpanch.

The AIMIM leader said that people should respect integrity and unity of Hindu-Muslim, who are living in peace and harmony. But with targeting one section of people, the local representatives had destroyed the old Khabrastan of Muslim community, which will evoke problems between the two communities in future, he pointed out.

He requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar to take action immediately and protect the Waqf Board lands along with Idgah and masjids present in the district.

Younus said the issue was also taken to the notice of the AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, who had warned the people not to destroy Waqf Board lands, otherwise fitting lesson would be given in the days to come if they do not stop their illegal acts. With the negligent behaviour of the State Waqf Board Chairman Saleem, such kind of incidents are taking place across the state and in the district. He should get down from his post voluntarily as he was unable to protect the lands, he demanded.

Nadeem Younus said that they must reconstruct the Khabrastan, which they had destroyed. Otherwise, a massive programme will be taken up in the name of Chalo Yellapur village with huge number of people of Muslim minorities, he warned.

AIMIM party councillors Rajiuddin, leaders Sumeruddin Azad, Shanawaz, Fiyaz, Babu Miya, Azeemuddin, Arifuddin and Azahar were among those who werepresent along with others.

The grave yard, which was destroyed in the name of the Haritha Haram programme in Yellapur village

