Protest at Nagarkurnool District Collectorate Against Attack on Officials

Protest at Nagarkurnool District Collectorate Against Attack on Officials
On Thursday, in the IDOC premises of the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate, a protest was held during the lunch break as per the call by TJAC, condemning the recent attack on officials in Vikarabad.

Nagarkurnool: On Thursday, in the IDOC premises of the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate, a protest was held during the lunch break as per the call by TJAC, condemning the recent attack on officials in Vikarabad. Leaders from TNGOs, TGO associations, teachers’ unions, and workers’ unions participated in the protest, unanimously condemning the attack and demanding strict action against the culprits to prevent such incidents in the future. They urged authorities to ensure the safety of government employees.

The protest was attended by TGO President P. Rajasekhar Rao, Associate President Khaja Mainuddin, Treasurer Raju, TNGOs Secretary Lakshman, Treasurer M.D. Sharfuddin, Vice President UTF leader Tirupatiah, Shobhan Babu, along with various gazetted officers from multiple government departments, contributing to the success of the event.

