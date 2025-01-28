Protest brewing over new OGH at Goshamahal, bandh on Jan 31

Hyderabad: In a last minute effort to halt the government’s plan to take up the construction of a new building for Osmania Hospital, the residents near Goshamahal are planning to take up protest and have called for ‘Goshamahal bandh’ on January 31.

The residents residing near Goshamahal are agitating against the government’s decision to take up construction of the new Osmania Building. They had taken up protests at Chakanawadi Nala recently, gave petitions to the District Collector and also the local MLA. The residents are stating that the new hospital in the residential area would result in a lot of trouble to the people living in the vicinity of Goshamahal. Majority of the residents from the nearby basitis that come under the banner of Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi, have been demanding the government to reconsider its decision and resolve that they would fight until the government reverses the anti-people decisions. The Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi has made it clear that these programmes would continue in the entire Goshamahal constituency.

The residents have demanded the BJP MLA T Raja Singh to join them in the protest. The residents are also planning to approach the court against the decision of the government. The residents pointed out that the Goshamahal area is already choked with narrow roads and traffic woes continue to haunt them with all the major markets in and around the locality. There is a big fish market at Begum Bazar adjacent to the Police Grounds, the biggest kirana and plastic market is also in the area, which makes the road busy all day and night. The Industrial Exhibition held every year during January and mid February also adds to the traffic chaos of the residents in the area and bringing a big hospital would further choke the locality.

However, the State government is firm on taking up construction of the new building at this place. As per the plans, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be laying the foundation for the new building for Osmania Hospital. The Chief Minister, during a review meeting, gave necessary instructions to the officials. He wanted the officials to develop a road network at four sides to facilitate smooth traffic, construct a helipad, and construction of two floor basements for parking.