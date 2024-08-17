Protest Demanding Strict Punishment for Accused in Doctor's Assault Case

Gadwal: A protest was held on Saturday at the old bus stand in Gadwal district, led by former ZP TC Basu Shyamala and Hanumanthu Naidu, along with college students. The protest was in response to the recent incident in Kolkata, where a female doctor was raped and murdered five days ago. The protesters demanded justice for the victim, PG student Mounita Debnath, and called for severe punishment for the accused.

During the protest, Basu Shyamala addressed the gathering, expressing concern that even after 78 years of independence, women in the country still lack safety. She pointed out that even doctors, who are responsible for saving lives, are not safe in their workplaces. She questioned the state of the nation, where doctors on duty are subjected to such heinous crimes, and asked if this is what independence means. Shyamala demanded that the same protection provided to police, lawyers, and government officers during their duties should be extended to government doctors as well. She also called for the release of the post-mortem report of the victim.

The protest saw participation from leaders, party workers, and college students including Geetha, Sunitha, Pavani, Srilakha, Archana, Maju, Rahmad, Vishnu, Gangadhar, Rehan, Jilani, Ram Charan, Gopi, Kamesh, and others.