Protest Enters 12th Day: Advocates continue to boycott duties

Gadwal: The advocates of Gadwal Bar Association, supported by the Aija All-Party Committee, TPRTU, CPI, and other public organisations, are fighting for the construction of the district court complex at the PJP Camp area. The ongoing protest, which has now entered its 12th day, opposes the decision to build the court complex at Anantapuram hills, a location the advocates claim is inaccessible as it is 12 km from Gadwal town.

It may be mentioned here that the Bar Association has been boycotting court duties, demanding that the district court complex be constructed within the PJP Camp area, where the Collector and SP offices are already located.

The PJP Camp spans 60 acres, but details of land allocation have not been disclosed to the public. Advocates pointed out that allocating 10 acres for the court complex within the PJP Camp is feasible and would benefit the public by providing easy access to all administrative offices in one place.

They requested a white paper on the 60-acre land allocation, highlighting that only 20 acres are needed for the Collector’s office, SP office, and other administrative offices.