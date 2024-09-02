  • Menu
Protesters demand implementation of OPS

A protest was organized by the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Mancherial district center on Sunday, demanding the withdrawal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Mancherial: A protest was organized by the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Mancherial district center on Sunday, demanding the withdrawal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Gadiyaram Srihari, Chairman of TGEJAC Mancherial District, led the protest, urging the central and state governments to fulfill their promises and withdraw CPS. He emphasized that many employees have died due to CPS, leaving their families without financial benefits.

The protesters also opposed the newly introduced Universal Pension Scheme (UPS), demanding its withdrawal under any circumstances. A minute’s silence was observed in memory of deceased CPS employees, and condolences were expressed to their families.

They vowed to continue the fight until OPS is achieved, regardless of the number of lives lost.

