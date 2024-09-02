Live
- Will solve inundation problem: Lokesh
- Dana Kishore orders eviction of people from dilapidated buildings
- HMWSSB MD directs officials to take preventive measures
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation in Budameru and Affected Areas
- Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Extend Loving Birthday Greetings to Pawan Kalyan
- Virabh Studios Unveils Debut Film Gadadhari Hanuman
- Govt will support families affected by rains: Minister
- Medical Relief Efforts Intensified in Flood-Hit Vijayawada
- AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's Non-Stop Monitoring of Flood Crisis in Andhra Pradesh
- Fever surveys go on despite heavy rains
Just In
Protesters demand implementation of OPS
A protest was organized by the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Mancherial district center on Sunday, demanding the withdrawal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
Mancherial: A protest was organized by the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Mancherial district center on Sunday, demanding the withdrawal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
Gadiyaram Srihari, Chairman of TGEJAC Mancherial District, led the protest, urging the central and state governments to fulfill their promises and withdraw CPS. He emphasized that many employees have died due to CPS, leaving their families without financial benefits.
The protesters also opposed the newly introduced Universal Pension Scheme (UPS), demanding its withdrawal under any circumstances. A minute’s silence was observed in memory of deceased CPS employees, and condolences were expressed to their families.
They vowed to continue the fight until OPS is achieved, regardless of the number of lives lost.