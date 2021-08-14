Protests at MRO office over Dalit Bandhu in Karimnagar

Dalits staged a protest here at Tahsildar office at Illandukunta in Karimnagar demanding Dalit Bandhu to all the families. They also alleged that the government selected disqualified people for the Dalit Bandhu scheme and said that it is not appropriate to accord the money to the affluent leaving the poor.



The people staged a sit-in protest stating that the protest will be continued until their names were included in the list of beneficiaries. Tahsildar Surekha tried to pacify the people by talking them but was questioned as to on what basis the 40 beneficiaries are selected for Dalit Bandhu.



Around 470 families have applied for Dalit Bandhu of which 40 families were selected. They urged the officials to extend the date of applying for dalit bandhu to August 16.



Zilla Parishad chair person Vijaya also spoke to the protestors, however, the talks were failed as the families insistent on including their name.

