Protests by Medical Students in Response to Junior Doctor's Murder in Kolkata

The recent murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata has sparked widespread outrage across the country.
NagarKurnool : The recent murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata has sparked widespread outrage across the country. The incident, involving sexual assault and subsequent murder, has led to severe unrest. Medical students, junior doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals have launched large-scale protests nationwide in response to this heinous crime. In Nagarkurnool district, a significant number of medical college students gathered and marched to the district hospital, expressing their anger and demanding justice.
They chanted slogans calling for strict punishment for those responsible for the crime, including cries of "We want justice." The protests have drawn large participation from the medical community, with hospital doctors also joining in solidarity. The junior doctors expressed frustration that, even after two weeks, the culprits have not yet been apprehended. The junior doctors have vowed to continue their fight until justice is served.