Protests Erupt in Gadwal Demanding Immediate Implementation of 42% BC Reservations.

Gadwal: A massive protest was organized under the banner of an all-party committee and Bahujan people’s organizations at the old bus stand in Gadwal town, demanding the immediate implementation of 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment, livelihood, and political sectors.

Former ZPTC Member Extends Support

Former ZPTC member Basu Shyamala Hanumanthu Naidu expressed solidarity with the agitation, emphasizing that the government must honor its promise of 42% BC reservations and take steps to include them under the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to provide legal protection. Later, on the occasion of BT Prakash Mandal’s birth anniversary, she paid floral tributes to his portrait.

Addressing the gathering, Shyamala accused both the Central and State governments of deceiving BCs by delaying legislation in Parliament and attempting to give a communal color to reservations.

“Reservations are not about religion; they are about ensuring equal opportunities for the backward classes in social, economic, and political spheres. The BJP is deliberately ignoring this fact,” she said.

She criticized the BJP for implementing reservations in its own-ruled states but creating communal divisions in Telangana by portraying reservations as religion-based. She demanded an amendment to the Constitution to include BC reservations in the Ninth Schedule, ensuring permanent legal safeguards.

Shyamala also slammed the Congress government, accusing it of showing no genuine commitment toward BC reservations.

“The Congress government is only pretending to pressure the Centre while failing to act. If the government has sincerity, it must immediately introduce a bill in Parliament to ensure 42% BC reservations,” she asserted.

She condemned the divisive politics promoted by BJP leaders in the state and demanded that their irresponsible statements be withdrawn at once.

Leaders from Different Parties Join Dharna

The protest saw participation from leaders including Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu, Ganjipeta Raju, Madhusudan Babu, Atukuri Rehman, D. Shekhar Naidu, Auto Mukbal, Venkatesh Naidu, Rajini Babu, and several members of the all-party committee, cutting across party lines to express solidarity with the BC community’s demand.

BRSV District Coordinator Demands Budget Commitment

BRSV State Leader and Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator, Kurva Pallaiah, demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government immediately fulfill its election promise of 42% reservations for BCs. He also reminded the government of its assurance to allocate ₹20,000 crore annually through the BC Sub-Plan, which has not been honored so far.

SWEROES Express Support

Bandari Sunand, District President of SWEROES (Students for Equality and Rights Organization), also extended support to the agitation. He criticized both the Central and State governments for betraying BCs by not legislating the promised 42% reservations.

> “The Congress came to power using the so-called ‘BC Declaration’ but abandoned it once in office. We strongly demand that BCs be given 42% reservations without further delay, and that these be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution for protection,” he said.

Key Demand

The central demand of the protestors was clear:

Immediate implementation of 42% reservations for BCs.

Inclusion of BC reservations in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution for legal safeguard.

Fulfillment of the BC Sub-Plan with ₹20,000 crore annual allocation as promised in election manifestos.

The agitation highlighted the growing dissatisfaction among BC communities toward both the Central BJP government and the State Congress government, accusing them of deliberate neglect and betrayal.