Protests to be continued until centre reduces hiked fertilizer prices: Errabelli

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao lashed out at centre for enhancing the fertilizers prices and announced that the protests would be continued in Telangana until the centre reduces the hiked fertilizer prices.



Speaking to the media on Thursday, Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that BJP leaders are ashamed to speak out, justifying their the centres decision of increasing fertilizer prices.



He lamented that the centre had not been responding to the state government's request of linking employee guarantee scheme to agriculture for the last five years and added that the central government is continuing to cause problems for farmers by increasing fertilizer prices even after withdrawing the farm laws.



Rao also hit out at BJP and Congress parties for speaking without understanding.He criticized TPCC president Revanth Reddy for staging protests against Congress when he was in Telugu Desam Party for the government's failure of supplying power to industries and agriculture sectors.



"The agriculture sector was ruined in the Congress and BJP Governments regimes. Leaders from these parties should restrain from making false comments on Telangana Government and discuss about welfare measures, if any in the Congress and BJP ruled States," he said.

