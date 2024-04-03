Provide govt details of 200 farmer suicides, CM asks KCR

Hyderabad: Placing the responsibility to prove that 200 farmers had committed suicide during the 100 days Congress government squarely on BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide all the details of those farmers. Demanding that the BRS come up with a detailed report, Revanth Reddy assured that due compensation would be provided if the cases are found to be genuine.

Reddy, who inspected the arrangements being made at Rajiv Gandhi grounds at Tukkuguda where the party will hold its first major public meeting ‘Jana Jatara’ sabha, also refuted the claims of BRS that the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ funds were not credited in the accounts of farmers.

Reddy clarified that the government has transferred money into accounts of some 65 lakh farmers, while the remaining four lakh accounts will also be credited after the LS elections. “BRS government had taken 10 months to transfer Rythu Bandhu money to farmers. In contrast we have transferred money accounts of 64,75,581 farmers before the Election Code came into force. The remaining farmers will get post-elections. If you prove our claims wrong, we are ready for any kind of punishment,” he asserted.

Taking a potshot at KCR, Reddy felt that KCR had come out of the farm house owing to Lok Sabha elections. He held that the situation would have been different had he been still in power, had not been injured and even if his daughter had n’t gone to jail. He felt that KCR who was never available to the general public has come out of the farmhouse, as there are elections round the corner. “He would have not met anybody. Now that there are Lok Sabha elections, he has come out of the farm house, similar to a mouse which comes out after gassing. He is feeling the heat of polls,” Reddy explained.

The CM blamed the drought-like situation in the State owing to less rains during BRS’s tenure. He reiterated that the State was facing acute water shortage owing to meagre rains during the past year's rainy season. He felt that it was all because of the ‘wrong doings’ of the previous government, the people were facing drought-like situation. “There is an amount of Rs 1500 cr in your party’s account. You could have washed your sins to some extent had it been you spent Rs 100 cr from those funds," he pointed out.

On the BRS claims that the Congress won’t get more than 40 seats in the LS polls, Reddy felt that both KCR and KTR were hoping BJP wins, hence indulging in such forecasts.