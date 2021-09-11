  • Menu
Provide power to 2 BHK houses in Nalgonda: MLA Gongidi Sunitha

Government whip Gongidi Sunitha submitting a memorandum with regard to power supply to 2 bhk houses in her constituency
Government whip, Aler MLA Gongidi sunitha urged Minister for energy Gunthakandla Jagadish Reddy to provide power facility to 385- 2 Bhk houses constructed in Moosaipet

Nalgonda: Government whip, Aler MLA Gongidi Sunitha urged Minister for energy Gunthakandla Jagadish Reddy to provide power facility to 385- 2 Bhk houses constructed in Moosaipet, Vangapally, Turkapally, Motakonduru, Athmakur(m), Uppal Pahad, aler and Kolanpaka villages of her Aler constituency.

She met the minister Jagadish Reddy at her camp office in Hyderabad and submitted a memorandum to him




