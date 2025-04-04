Providing fine rice to poor a revolutionary initiative: Kadiyam

Hanamkonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari stated on Thursday that CM Revanth Reddy has launched an unprecedented and revolutionary PDS scheme in the country. He described the distribution of fine rice as a transformative initiative.

Srihari attended the fine rice distribution programme as chief guest in Dharmasagar, Narayanagiri and Mupparam. He performed ‘palabhishekam’ to a portrait of Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and distributed fine rice to beneficiaries.

The MLA highlighted that the CM introduced the historic scheme with the vision of eradicating hunger and ensuring that every person has access to sufficient food. He praised former CM N T Rama Rao for introducing rice at 2 a kg and lauded Revanth Reddy for implementing the free fine rice scheme, which would leave a lasting impact on the poor.

He explained that the scheme aims to provide fine rice to 3.10 crore beneficiaries across the State through 1 crore ration cards, distributing 6 kg rice per person. The initiative is expected to cost w13,500 crore. He urged people to make best use of this initiative, which is also designed to curb illegal transport of ration rice.

Srihari remarked that successful initiatives often face criticism, saying, “Only tree that bears fruit gets pelted with stones.” He stated that people are well aware of what a person who served as an MLA for 15 years has accomplished in his constituency. Unlike others, he claimed he never traded positions or schemes for personal gain and has been tirelessly working for development of every village since being elected.

The MLA appealed to people to work together beyond politics for development of villages. He assured by next year every acre in the constituency would receive irrigation water and pledged to complete the Devadula project, fulfilling his commitment to people.