Providing welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries top priority: MLA GSR

Bhupalapally: MLA G Satyanarayana Rao stated that the goal of Gram and Ward Sabhas is to provide welfare schemes to eligible bene-ficiaries. On Wednesday, MLA G Satyanarayana Rao partici-pated as the chief guest in the Gram and Ward Sabhas held in Jangedu (14th Ward), Kashimpalli (12th and 13th Wards), and Gorlaveedu Ward & Gram Sabha in Bhupalapally Rural Mandal within the Bhupalpally Municipality.

During this occasion, the MLA mentioned that the govern-ment is working towards fulfilling the dream of owning a house for the poor in the next four years. He emphasised that the primary objective of the Gram and Ward Sabhas is to en-sure that all eligible individuals receive welfare schemes. The government is set to launch prestigious schemes such as Indi-ramma Housing, RythuBharosa, IndirammaAatmiyaBharosa, and the distribution of ration cards from the 26th of this month.

As part of the public administration and caste census survey, staff members have collected and selected the details of eli-gible beneficiaries by visiting each household and reviewing complaints and online applications. The details of the selected beneficiaries will be read out in the presence of the public during the Gram Sabhas. These details will also be posted at the municipal ward and Gram Panchayat offices. Those who are eligible but not listed can reapply, and their applications will be reviewed.

The MLA assured that the issuance of ration cards and the Indiramma Housing scheme is a continuous process. Eligible individuals who are not yet listed should not lose hope, as the government is committed to fulfilling its election promises by distributing benefits to all eligible individuals.