Public convenience cannot be shifted arbitrarily: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the High Court Chief Justice Bench heard a writ appeal challenging the order of High Court single judge to renovate the 60- year-old urinals situated near the Muslim Grave Yard, known as Takiya Kabiruddin Shah, Old Feel Khana, Begum Bazar, Hyderabad.



Challenging the order of the Single Judge a writ appeal was filed by M Sarfaraz Baig, Triloklal Yadav and two others contending removal of the old and dilapidated urinals which are causing a nuisance to the residents.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan stated that public conveniences cannot be shifted at the whims and caprice of individuals. Tomorrow everyone will go on saying that now shift this thing from my property or near about my property, how will Hyderabad function then. 'We are well aware that the right of an individual is subservient to the rights of the public', he added.

Standing Counsel for GHMC Ashok Kumar submitted that for the renovation of the said urinals the GHMC has already sanctioned an amount of Rs 1.6 lakh and the work is in progress.

Chief Justice bench observed that since the urinals have existed for the last 60 years for the convenience of the public at large, the right of the individual would have to subserve the right of the community. Therefore, it is not fair for the petitioners to demand the urinals be shifted. The present urinals are being constructed strictly for the convenience of the public who will be visiting the graveyard and the mosque nearby.Taking all facts into account, the CJ bench did not find any merit in the appeal and disposed it off.