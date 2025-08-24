Live
Public welfare padayatra to reach Warangal tomorrow
Hanumakonda: The Public Welfare Padayatra taken up by TPCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and Telangana Congress Party Affairs In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan will continue in Warangal District’s Wardhannapet constituency on August 25 and 26, informed Joint Warangal District Congress Party In-charge and Minister for SC Development, Empowerment of Disabled, Senior Citizens & Transgender Persons, Adluri Lakshman.
On Saturday, at the DCC office in Hanamkonda, a review meeting of public representatives and key party leaders from the joint district was held under the leadership of District Congress Party President and MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.
As chief guests, Ministers Adluri Lakshman and Danasari Anasuya Seethakka attended the meeting and guided the Congress cadre.
Later, addressing a press conference, Adluri said that the two-day padayatra will begin at 4 pm on the 25th, starting from Illanda Market in Wardhannapet mandal and continue till Ambedkar Center in Wardhannapet town.
The Minister called upon district presidents and leaders from different districts to start preparing from now to make the padayatra a success. Before the meeting, a two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who passed away on Friday evening.