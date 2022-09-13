Pubs to go mute after 10pm in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court gave an interim order, banning music and any other sound in pubs in Hyderabad from 10 pm to 6 am. These orders come into effect from Monday.

Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association and other two persons filed a petition in High Court complaining that pubs are not following sound regulation and control rules and increasing noise at nights. The petitioners alleged that the officials are not taking action on the pubs despite several requests.

The Court questioned how pubs could be allowed near schools and residential areas. It also suggested to sell liquor during nights only. The HC served notices to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda asking them to submit details of the cases filed against pubs in Hyderabad.