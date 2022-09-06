Puducherry: Constable & friend sexually assaults Hyd girl student, held

Puducherry: A medical student from Hyderabad, who attended a special event along with her friends at prestigious Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry, was sexually assaulted by constable on duty and his friend on the campus. Even though, the incident took place on Thursday night but it came to light on Monday.

According to CCTV footage, the accused harassed 21-year-old victim while she was talking on a mobile at vehicle parking stand near the auditorium and attempted to rape her. As she started screaming for help, her friends came running towards parking stand. On seeing them, both fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint from the medical student, a case was registered and constable V Kannan working at D Nagar police station and his friend S Siva were arrested by cops. After the probe, both were remanded to Central Jail at Kalapet on court directions.