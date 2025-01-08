Live
Pullela Gopichand Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Praises Sports Initiatives
Hyderabad: Renowned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday to discuss the state government’s efforts to advance sports. During the meeting, Gopichand appreciated the steps taken to promote athletic talent and build a supportive environment for players.
He spoke highly of initiatives such as the Young India Sports University and modern sports academies, calling them significant advancements in encouraging young athletes. According to Gopichand, these efforts reflect the state’s strong commitment to fostering a thriving sports culture.
The badminton legend assured the Chief Minister of his support in strengthening the sports infrastructure in Telangana. He expressed his readiness to collaborate with the government in initiatives that aim to train and mentor aspiring athletes.