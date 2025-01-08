  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Pullela Gopichand Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Praises Sports Initiatives

Pullela Gopichand Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Praises Sports Initiatives
x
Highlights

Renowned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday to discuss the state government’s efforts to advance sports.

Hyderabad: Renowned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday to discuss the state government’s efforts to advance sports. During the meeting, Gopichand appreciated the steps taken to promote athletic talent and build a supportive environment for players.

He spoke highly of initiatives such as the Young India Sports University and modern sports academies, calling them significant advancements in encouraging young athletes. According to Gopichand, these efforts reflect the state’s strong commitment to fostering a thriving sports culture.

The badminton legend assured the Chief Minister of his support in strengthening the sports infrastructure in Telangana. He expressed his readiness to collaborate with the government in initiatives that aim to train and mentor aspiring athletes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick