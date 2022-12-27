Punjab Assembly Speaker visits Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited the Telangana State Assembly here on Tuesday.



Kultar Singh Sandhwan was accorded a grand welcome by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on the Assembly premises.

On the occasion, Kultar Singh held discussions with Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Gutha Sukender Reddy about the nature of House proceedings during the Assembly sessions and the style of functioning of both Houses. Telangana Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the public issues would be debated in an effective manner in the Assembly and the opportunity would be given to all members to discuss the problems of people.

The Punjab Speaker was also informed about the progress of Telangana State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Later, Kultar Singh Sandhwan was felicitated by both Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Gutha Sukender Reddy.

Punjab MLA Kalvanth Singh, Aam Aadmi Party leader Amar Jeeth Singh, Nizamabad urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and others were present.