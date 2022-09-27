Pureathon-2022 to be held in city on October 9

Hyderabad: Pureathon-2022, a 2K, 5K fun-run and walk event will be held in the city on October 9 at 6.30 am at People's Plaza, Necklace Road. "The objective of the Pureathon is to fight Period Poverty, create awareness about it and make menstruation a common conversation and shed myths associated with it", said Shyla Talluri, Founder and CEO of PURE (People for Urban and Rural Education), an NGO led by volunteers

The event is being organised with the support from GHMC, Department of Language and Culture, Telangana Tourism and several corporate entities. Around 5000 participants are expected and tickets, Rs 250 for 2K run and Rs 500 for 5K run, can be booked at https://www.meraevents.com/event/pure-femme-run.

The event's curtain raiser and poster launch was held on Tuesday and Shilpa Valli, DCP, Madhapur said that it is boys who donate blood more than girls and they feel proud about it. But at the same time, they crack jokes at girls that they are weak and cannot donate blood. The fact remains that girls donate blood every month for the sake of the human race. "We are strong and not weak. Period poverty isn't just an issue in our country, globally, it's estimated about 500 million who menstruate don't have access to period products and related hygiene resources," she said.