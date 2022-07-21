Puvvada Ajay Kumar releases water from Nagarjuna Sagar canal at Palair

Water was released from the Palair reservoir on Thursday for cultivation of Kharif crops. The State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar performed the pooja and released the water. He sai said that due to the abundant rains in the state this year, all the projects have received water. It is said that the Palair reservoir is full due to heavy inflow from above



Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar reminded that all the fallow lands have been cultivated with the welfare schemes implemented by CM KCR for farmers in the state. He said that it is not appropriate for the central government, which cannot bear to see the record paddy cultivation, to not buy the grain. Keeping in view the attitude of the central government, he advised farmers to focus on other profitable and high-yielding crops instead of rice.



State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar alleged that it is BJP's policy to always set up meters to the borewells but TRS's policy is to always provide free water to the farmers. He said that Telangana has achieved an average growth rate of 10% in agriculture, while the national growth rate is limited to 3%.



The minister said that even after the centre's announcement of stalling Rs. 25,000 crore, the TRS government and KCR didn't allow to set up meters. He expressed anger that the four Union Ministers of the Water Resources Department were asked to settle the share of Krishna river water who ignored it. They complained that the center is not buying the grain grown in the state. Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said despite centre denied, the TRS government had bought the grains.