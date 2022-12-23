Puvvada Ajay Kumar to flag off new super luxury buses today

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to inaugurate its new super luxury buses on Saturday. State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will flag off the new buses.

According to the corporation, it has decided to purchase 1,016 new advanced buses at a cost of Rs 392 crore for the current financial year. As part of the first phase, 630 super luxury, 130 deluxe and 16 sleeper buses were ordered for purchase through tenders. All these buses will be available to passengers by March 2023. As part of this, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will launch the first phase of 50 new super luxury buses on Tank Bund on Saturday. Keeping up with the changes coming in the transport sector, it is reaching out to passengers through innovative methods. All the facilities are provided in the buses so that the passengers can reach their destination safely.

For the safety of the passengers, the buses will also have the facility of a panic button along with the tracking system. If the passengers face any difficulties on the way, the TSRTC control room will be informed first by pressing the panic button. Through this information, the authorities will respond quickly and take measures related to the safety of passengers. The buses are equipped with security cameras and reverse parking cameras for each bus. Due to the state-of-the-art fire detection alarm system, it will alert you immediately if a fire breaks out in the bus.

As soon as the temperature rises, the alarm will automatically sound, and the authorities will be able to take immediate action. These super luxury buses are also equipped with cell phone charging facilities and TVs for entertainment.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, Roads and Buildings Department Secretary Srinivasaraju, TSRTC MD VC Sajjannar and Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddhaprakash will participate in this programme.