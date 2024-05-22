Why diff in endowments land, Dharani records: Konda Surekha to officials

Hyderabad: The Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday inquired about the difference between the departmental land details and those in the Dharani and asked the officials to prevent encroachment of the temple lands.

The minister on Tuesday had a review meeting with the officials in the department. She asked the officials to take steps to prevent encroachment on temple lands. The officials informed that the geo-tagging of 15,000 acres of temple land has already been done and the other lands will be tagged as soon as possible. She inquired why there was a difference in the temple land records in the Endowments Department and Dharani Portal.

She warned the officials of strict action against those who commit irregularities in the tenders for leases. She asked the officials to ensure security at the temples was strengthened with constant vigilance with CCTV cameras.

The Minister wanted the officials to have a special focus on the infrastructure works for the ensuing prestigious Bonalu festival. She said that as a part of temple tourism, a decision was taken for programmes like Jalaharati and Shankhanatham in temples near river banks.