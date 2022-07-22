Puvvada assures all help to flood-hit people

Bhadrachalam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar assured flood victims that the government is there to extend support to them.

On Friday, he visited Godavari river flood-hit areas in Bhadrachalam and Dummagudem agency villages. He interacted with the flood victims and gave good support to them. He listened to the issues of victims.

He inspected the flooded villages. He inspected the historical Parnasala village ravaged by the floods.

He directed officers to supply food and provide other services to the flood-affected people.

Minister Ajay told the health officers to conduct health camps to prevent epidemic diseases. He ordered them to create awareness among the people on seasonal diseases. He said that they should stock medicines in every mandal.

He asked every department officer should give good support to every victim. He expresses satisfaction on sanitation works in flood-hit areas. He informed government deployed around 4,000 sanitation workers for the works and allotted one officer for monitoring of works.

He appreciated the works of the special team for floods.