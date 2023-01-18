Puvvada calls KCR 'Desh Ka Netha'

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed the people across the country wants to BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ruling. On Tuesday, he was speaking to The Hans India over the massive public meeting scheduled to be held in Khammam on Wednesday.

After the launch of the BRS, the first public meeting will be held grandly in Khammam, he said. It will change the entire political atmosphere in the country, he added.

The people in and across the country wanted Telangana welfare schemes, he added. He said the people are vexed with the BJP policies in last eight years. The BRS is only party which will fight against BJP anti-policies and added that people know how did the party work on anti-farmer policies which was implemented by the BJP government. BJP adopts the theory of 'strong Centre-weak States".

He said, the BRS chief KCR, with the Khammam meeting intends to give a strong message that those policies cannot be tolerated anymore and the Centre has to abandon them.

PM Narendra Modi has trampled the country's secular democracy, economic self-reliance, social justice and federal spirit while RSS is trying to force its ideologies on people. India is under serious attack from those inciting hatred in the name of religion, he said.

Modi's slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is completely false. Destruction of the country's diversity, ripping apart the social fabric through lies and religious bigotry by BJP, disastrous economic policies of the Centre made India one of the most unequal countries in the world.

The fight against BJP-RSS requires strengthening of secular progressive forces in Parliament to act as a bulwark against sectarian politics. He said the party will fight with BJP in coming days.