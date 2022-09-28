Puvvada slams Union Minister Kishan Reddy's statement on Bayyaram plant

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday slammed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's statement against the Bayyaram steel plant.

He along with MLC Tata Madhu and other TRS leaders speaking to the media here in district party office came down heavily on the Union government. He said the BJP-led Union government's negligent attitude towards Telangana has once again been proved by the statement of the Union Minister.

He questioned how he (Union Minister) said setting up a steel factory at Bayyaram was not feasible.

He pointed out that the Geological Survey of India had reported that there were huge iron ore reserves of about 300 million metric tonnes at Bayyaram. It was told by the Union Minister lying blatantly that there was no quality of iron ore at Bayyaram. He condemned the Union Minister's statements as baseless.

He said, the Union Minister had violated laws made by the Parliament and that Telangana did not need ceremonial idols like him. He said the Centre failed to set up Tribal University, Railway coach factory and others which were promised during the State bifurcation.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and other leaders strongly condemned Kishan Reddy's statement.

Earlier, the TRS cadre took out a protest regarding the issue and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.