PV Global Foundation Chairman PV Prabhakar Rao emphasises on helping society

PV Global Foundation Chairman PV Prabhakar Rao, the son of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao, emphasized the importance of giving back to society during the Lions International District 320 Region II "Pendam Regional Conference" held in Bhimaram Saini Celebration Mandir. Rao encouraged individuals to dedicate a portion of their earnings towards social service once they have established themselves in life.

Reflecting on his father's legacy of social service, Rao highlighted PV Narasimha Rao's contributions such as the Land Reforms Act, which aimed at providing land to the poor. He also commended the current government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its efforts in making India competitive on a global scale.

The event also featured special guest Maim Madhu, a renowned mime artist, who expressed gratitude towards organizations like Vasavi, Rotary, and Lions for their support in showcasing his talent internationally. District Governor Venkateswara Rao urged attendees to participate in upcoming programs focused on helping those in need.

Former governors and various club representatives were also in attendance, showcasing their service projects through banner presentations. The event concluded with cultural performances and the honoring of Pendem Ramesh Babu and his wife for their contributions.

Overall, the conference served as a platform for individuals and organizations to come together to celebrate and promote the spirit of giving back to society.