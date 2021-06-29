PV Narasimha Rao the greatest son of Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Outgoing Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao is the greatest son of Telangana.

Addressing the concluding programme of PV birth centenary celebrations here, he said that the path breaking land reforms brought by departed senior Congress leader , when he was Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, have empowered daliths and tribals of Telangana.

"The leaders who are in the power today lie to the weaker sections on land distribution.

But the Land Ceiling Act being brought PV have ensured distribution of laksh of acres land to the landless Tribals and Daliths of Telangana," Uttam said.

Recalling his personal association with PV, he said that he has the privilege of travelling along with the former PM several times when he was working in the Rashtrapathi Bhavan. He said that he has listened to PV's views on several issues.