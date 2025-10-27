Pvt colleges demand immediate release of fee reimbursement dues

Hyderabad: Ina strong show of unity to meet urgency, the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) convened an emergency general body meeting on Sunday to address the deepening financial crisis faced by private colleges across Telangana. The crisis, according to the federation, stems from the protracted delay in the release of fee reimbursement dues by the state government.

The meeting saw representatives from various educational associations under FATHI come together to deliberate on the issue. After extensive discussions, the general body unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Telangana government fulfill four key demands by November 1, 2025. Failure to do so, the federation warned, would result in a statewide bandh of all private higher education institutions starting November 3, 2025.

The primary demand is the immediate release of Rs 900 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues. Of the Rs 1,200 crore promised for release before Dasara and Diwali, only Rs 300 crore has been disbursed so far. The remaining amount, FATHI insists, must be released without further delay.

The second demand calls for a defined roadmap to clear all pending dues up to the academic year 2024–25, which total approximately Rs 9,000 crore. The federation has urged the government to ensure complete payment by March 31, 2026 to prevent further disruption in the functioning of private colleges.

FATHI also emphasized the need for a time-bound plan for the release of current year (2025–26) dues, with a deadline of June 30, 2026. Timely disbursement, they maintain, is essential to maintain operational stability and ensure that faculty salaries, infrastructure maintenance, and student services are not compromised.

The fourth and final demand pertains to the issuance of guidelines and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for newly approved AICTE courses. These approvals have been pending for several months, affecting the ability of institutions to offer new programs and meet evolving academic needs.

The federation’s leadership, including chairman Dr. N Ramesh Babu, secretary general K S Ravi Kumar, treasurer K Krishna Rao, and organising secretary Dr. K Sunil Kumar, jointly appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to take immediate cognizance of the situation. They stressed that the future of thousands of students, faculty members, and educational institutions hangs in the balance.

FATHI represents educational bodies, including engineering, pharmacy, nursing, B.Ed., and professional colleges.

The proposed bandh, if implemented, could significantly disrupt academic schedules, examinations, and admissions across the state.

Highlighting these possibilities, the federation called for urgent government intervention, stating that the demands are “not just financial but fundamental to the survival and sustainability of higher education in Telangana”.