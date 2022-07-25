Pyramid meditation guru Subhash Patriji passes away

Rangareddy: Renowned pyramid meditation guru Subhash Patriji (74) passed away on Sunday in Kadthal mandal of Rangareddy district. He has been suffering from kidney disease for some time now and was recently treated in Bangalore.

Two days ago, his condition worsened and he was shifted to Maha Pyramid Meditation Center in Kadthal. He breathed his last on Sunday night. On Monday afternoon, MLC Kashireddy Narayana Reddy and MLA Jaipal Yadav offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of Patriji at his meditation centre in Kadtala Mandal, and praised his services to humanity.