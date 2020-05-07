Quarantine centre not likely at Telangana State Haj House

Hyderabad: The TS Wakf Board is yet to respond to the request of by Union Ministry of Minority Affairs & Central Wakf Council to let out its space for NRI returnees.



Even as the Ministry of External Affairs began 'Vande Bharat Mission' with special flights to bring home thousands of Indian nationals from Thursday, including NRIs from Gulf countries, the TS Wakf Board which houses scores of offices remained averse to the idea of transforming the building into a quarantine centre (14-days upon arrival).

Sources informed The Hans India that Central Waqf Council (CWC) which had asked for providing spaces earlier once again forwarded the request to the States. "Union Ministry of Minority Affairs & Central Waqf Council requested all Mutawallis and managements of religious institutions to provide their buildings for quarantine facilities to NRIs who are coming back to India," said a CWC member.

When enquired about the development, the Chairman of TS Wakf Board Md Saleem said that they were yet to respond to the request, as the Haj House currently houses scores of offices which remained operational despite the COVID-19 factor during past one-and-half-a-months. "Yes we had received such appeal, but did not answer it, as Wakf Board and other offices are running. People visit here and even relief works are being undertaken. Since this is not feasible, no further communication is made in this direction," he said.

In the first week of April Union Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi informed media that over 16 Haj Houses had been turned into quarantine centres for COVID-19 patients. "We have made arrangements in more than 16 Haj Houses across India to facilitate quarantine Corona-affected persons in different states," Naqvi tweeted. The Union government however did not provide details if it included TS Haj House.

Meanwhile, some Wakf activists suggested that ever since the lockdown was announced all the function halls including massive convention halls on the way to Shamshabad airport remained non-functional and could be used to house the NRIs, particularly those from Gulf countries, in case of lack of available space. Most of these are owned by TRS or MIM leaders who can easily give access. "There are scores of function halls on the city outskirts, which could be used. Moreover these spacious halls would ensure 'social distancing', between people," said one Mir Inayat Ali.