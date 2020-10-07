Quthbullapur TRS MLA abuses VRO, gets caught on record

Hyderabad: A police complaint against Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda has been filed by VRO of Gajularamaram village G Shyam Kumar for allegedly using casteist slur and threatening him with dire consequences.

Shyam Kumar requested a case to be registered against Vivekananda under the related parts of the IPC and SC / ST Atrocities Act in his complaint at Malkajgiri police station.

On October 3, Shyam Kumar said, according to his superiors' orders, he and his workers illegally demolished five houses, three huts, and a cattle shed erected overnight on government land at Survey No 79 in the village of Gajularamaram, under police security.

Vivekananda called Shyam Kumar on his mobile phone on the 4th of October and used violent and filthy words. Vivekananda, further aware of his caste, allegedly threatened him with dire consequences for the demolition of illegal structures, he said.

Shyam Kumar called for action against Vivekananda not only for the rape of a government servant but also for caste slur under the SC / ST act. The Malkajgiri police acknowledged the complaint and submitted it. No case has yet been reported, however.