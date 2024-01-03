Race for Hyd LS seat gets momentum; MIM arch rival draws public attention

Hyderabad: Political heat in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency is gaining momentum as the AIMIM arch rival tries to draw public attention.

MBT leader Amjedullah Khan, who lost the contest in Yakutpura Assembly constituency with a slender margin, is keen to contest this time as LS candidate of ‘INDIA Bloc’. In the recent polls, he was able to secure 45,275 votes while contesting against MIM candidate Jaffar Hussain Meraj, who won with 46,153.

The MBT perception is the party lost because of the alleged ‘bogus voting’. This has provided the party with much needed optimism to contest the Hyderabad LS seat. Khan is trying his best to keep up the momentum to make sure he is in the fray by highlighting public issues with the government, amongst other social activities.

It is believed that his successful running of grievance centre ‘Praja Durbar’ at his office-cum-residence in Chanchalguda for more than three years has kept him connected with people. The “MBT is focusing on entire LS constituency this time. Preparations are being made for ensuring the party win. The MIM is favouring the BJP at the Centre. The candidate winning from Hyderabad is helping the BJP come to power in UP, Rajasthan and other States. People from across the country are eager to see that this broker loses this time. The MBT is the only party which remains round the clock among people; times have changed after Congress came to power in Telangana,” says Khan.

Asad visiting weak constituencies

Meanwhile, not only the MIM legislators, but also party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi have kept themselves busy, particularly after the launch of ‘Praja Palana’. Asad’s primary focus remains the Yakutpura and Nampally segments.

Yakutpura is represented by Jaffar Hussain, who won against Khan by less than thousand votes. While in Nampally, Congress candidate Feroz Khan gave a tough fight to MIM candidate Md Majid Hussain. Asad on Tuesday visited the Praja Palana centres of both constituencies, while in other segments MLAs are being seen daily.

While social media is abuzz with activists from both parties busy damaging prospects of others. They blame one another for playing into hands of the BJP and paint leaders as agents of Modi.