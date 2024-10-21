Rachakonda Commemorates Police Martyrs' Day with Tributes and Community Initiatives

Rachakonda: On the solemn occasion of Police Martyrs' Day, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Sudhir Babu IPS paid homage to fallen heroes by laying floral tributes at the Police Martyrs Memorial Stupa and the portraits of police martyrs at the CAR Headquarters in Amberpet.



During the commemorative event, CP Sudhir Babu highlighted the sacrifices made by thousands of police personnel across the nation, particularly honoring the ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who lost their lives in a surprise attack by Chinese forces in Ladakh on October 21, 1959. He noted that this day serves as a reminder of the bravery and dedication shown by police officers in their commitment to maintaining peace and security within society.

As part of the celebrations, which run from October 21 to 27, a series of community engagement initiatives are planned across the Rachakonda Commissionerate. These include blood donation camps, essay competitions, online open houses, photography contests, and short film competitions. The CP encouraged students and citizens to actively participate in these events to honor police martyrs.

The event drew participation from family members of the martyrs, including ten representatives from the Yadadri zone of Nalgonda district and three from the Ibrahimpatnam division. Expressing deep condolences, CP Sudhir Babu met with these families to inquire about their well-being, urging the community to recognize the supreme sacrifices made by police personnel.

The gathering was also attended by several dignitaries including Yadadri DCP Rajesh Chandra IPS, Malkajgiri DCP Padmaja IPS, and LB Nagar DCP Praveen Kumar IPS, among others. They joined the CP in emphasizing the need for Rachakonda police to embody the spirit of the martyrs by dedicating themselves to the service of the community in maintaining peace and safety.

As the city mourns and remembers its heroes, the importance of community cooperation is highlighted, with a call for citizens to support their local police in the continuing fight against crime and to foster a secure environment for all.





Delete Edit



