Rachakonda Police Bust Inter-State Child Trafficking Racket, Rescue 10 Infants

The Rachakonda Police have dismantled an inter-State child trafficking network, rescuing 10 infants and arresting 27 individuals involved in the illegal trade. Among those apprehended is the key accused, Somu Amulya, an Asha worker from Malakpet, Hyderabad.

The operation was led by the Special Operations Team of Malkajgiri in coordination with the Chaitanyapuri Police. Their investigation followed previous arrests made in February, which led to the discovery of additional illegally procured infants. While six babies have already been rescued, authorities continue their efforts to locate 11 others who remain missing. Special teams have been deployed across multiple states to recover them.

Widespread network of traffickers

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, a total of 25 infants were unlawfully procured and sold across various states. The police have arrested 27 individuals in connection with the racket, including those who facilitated the sale of babies and adoptive parents who purchased them illegally.

The primary accused include:

Somu Amulya (29), an Asha worker from Hyderabad

Vaishali Bheemrao Wasnik (40), a mediator from Maharashtra

Janpally Karthik (43), a lab technician at Gandhi Hospital

Sajjan Agarwal (41), owner of a marriage bureau in Hyderabad

Banala Mangaiah (42), a businessman from Abdullapurmet

Bodasu Nagaraju (31), a brick business owner from Asifabad

Ramaram Ashok (30), a labourer from Neredmet

Shaik Ismail (31), a car dealer from Hyderabad

Macharla Vamshi Krishna (31), a businessman from Nizampet

Additionally, 18 individuals who had illegally adopted the trafficked infants have been taken into custody.

Modus operandi

Investigations revealed that Amulya collaborated with two associates, Kola Krishnaveni and Deepthi, to procure and sell infants. Initially, she partnered with Shaik Ismail, a former hospital supervisor, who introduced her to childless couples seeking illegal adoptions. Over time, Amulya expanded her operations using social media, establishing a vast network of traffickers across multiple states.

Infants were sourced from Mumbai (Maharashtra), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Amravati (Maharashtra), and Hyderabad (Telangana). They were then trafficked to Kolkata (West Bengal), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Bangalore (Karnataka), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Guntur (Andhra Pradesh).

The traffickers charged varying prices based on the infant’s gender. Female babies were acquired for ₹2-3 lakh and sold for ₹3-4 lakh, while male infants were procured for ₹4-5 lakh and sold for ₹5-6 lakh.

Confessions and rescue operations

During interrogation, Amulya admitted to trafficking eight infants—four boys and four girls. Of these, three girls and one boy were rescued. Deepthi confessed to her role in selling 10 infants, with four girls and one boy recovered. Kola Krishnaveni admitted to involvement in the sale of three infants, two boys and one girl, with one girl successfully rescued.

Efforts are ongoing to trace and recover the remaining missing infants. The Rachakonda Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to child trafficking.