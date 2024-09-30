Live
Just In
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Honors Traffic Personnel with Special Lunch
Sri G.Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda hosted a special lunch(Bada Khana) for the dedicated Staff of Rachakonda Traffic Zone-II
Sri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda hosted a special lunch(Bada Khana) for the dedicated Staff of Rachakonda Traffic Zone-II, reaffirming their commitment to serving the community and lauded them for the peaceful conclusion of the recent Ganesh Festival-2024.
As a part of welfare activity, the Commissioner of Police has issued traffic kits to (730) Traffic Personnel of Rachakonda with (10 articles), each kit worth of Rs. 7,800/-a total amount of Rs. 41,83,664/- were incurred towards them.
Traffic Kit Contents
1. Bag: A sturdy, water-resistant bag for carrying essentials,
2. LED Baton: A high-visibility LED baton for enhanced safety,
3. Reflective Jacket: A reflective jacket forvisibility during night hours,
4. Rain Coat: A waterproof raincoat for protection during monsoon,
5. Water Bottle: A refillable water bottle for staying hydrated,
6. Jungle Shoe: A pair of water-resistant shoes,
7. Goggles: An eye wear for protecting from road dust,
8. Hat: A breathable, protective hat for outdoor duty,
9. White Safety Helmet: A protective helmet for outdoor duty,
10. Three layered surgical Nose Mask: High-quality masks for enhanced protection against airborne pathogens
Program attended by Sri Ch. Praveen Kumar, IPS, DCP LB Nagar Zone, SriV. Sreenivasulu, DCP, Traffic Zone-II, Sri G Srinivas Kumar, ADCP Traffic-II,Sri B. Naveen Reddy&M.V. Srinivasa Rao ACsPTraffic Divisions LB Nagar & Malkajgiri, Inspectors, SIPs&staff of Rachakona Traffic Zone-II.
Together Towards Safer Roads: Self-discipline is the key factor in road safety. We appeal the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police to ensure road safety and enhance traffic management.