  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Honors Traffic Personnel with Special Lunch

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Honors Traffic Personnel with Special Lunch
x
Highlights

Sri G.Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda hosted a special lunch(Bada Khana) for the dedicated Staff of Rachakonda Traffic Zone-II

Sri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda hosted a special lunch(Bada Khana) for the dedicated Staff of Rachakonda Traffic Zone-II, reaffirming their commitment to serving the community and lauded them for the peaceful conclusion of the recent Ganesh Festival-2024.

As a part of welfare activity, the Commissioner of Police has issued traffic kits to (730) Traffic Personnel of Rachakonda with (10 articles), each kit worth of Rs. 7,800/-a total amount of Rs. 41,83,664/- were incurred towards them.

Traffic Kit Contents

1. Bag: A sturdy, water-resistant bag for carrying essentials,

2. LED Baton: A high-visibility LED baton for enhanced safety,

3. Reflective Jacket: A reflective jacket forvisibility during night hours,

4. Rain Coat: A waterproof raincoat for protection during monsoon,

5. Water Bottle: A refillable water bottle for staying hydrated,

6. Jungle Shoe: A pair of water-resistant shoes,

7. Goggles: An eye wear for protecting from road dust,

8. Hat: A breathable, protective hat for outdoor duty,

9. White Safety Helmet: A protective helmet for outdoor duty,

10. Three layered surgical Nose Mask: High-quality masks for enhanced protection against airborne pathogens

Program attended by Sri Ch. Praveen Kumar, IPS, DCP LB Nagar Zone, SriV. Sreenivasulu, DCP, Traffic Zone-II, Sri G Srinivas Kumar, ADCP Traffic-II,Sri B. Naveen Reddy&M.V. Srinivasa Rao ACsPTraffic Divisions LB Nagar & Malkajgiri, Inspectors, SIPs&staff of Rachakona Traffic Zone-II.

Together Towards Safer Roads: Self-discipline is the key factor in road safety. We appeal the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police to ensure road safety and enhance traffic management.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick