Rachakonda Police Enforces Prohibition of Consumption of Alcohol in public places

In a recent announcement, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner has issued a notification prohibiting the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public areas within the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.
This directive will be effective from 6:00 AM on September 10, 2024, until 6:00 AM on October 10, 2024.
The notification, issued under Section 22 (1) (d) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 F, aims to promote public safety and maintain order in the community during this period.
