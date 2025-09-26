Rachakonda Security Council launches ‘Golden Care’ initiative for senior citizens

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) have launched a pioneering initiative ‘Golden Care – Care for those who cared for us’ aimed at extending care, protection, and dignity to senior citizens within the Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, who is also Chairman of RKSC, said this program will provide regular outreach visits, moral support, cyber safety awareness, and SOS setup, as well as medical and emergency assistance through hospital tie-ups.

Additionally, guidance will be provided on government welfare schemes, including pensions, medical aid, and health insurance.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Our senior citizens are the true pillars of strength and wisdom in our society. Through Golden Care, we are not just providing security, but also compassion, dignity, and respect,” said Sudheer Babu.

The Rachakonda Police will also offer assistance in reporting financial scams, investigating and intervening in cases of physical or emotional abuse, addressing neglect and abandonment cases, and locating lost items or finding missing individuals. The initiative is backed by legal provisions, including Section 144 BNSS, which ensures accountability for neglecting or refusing to maintain dependents, and the Maintenance Act (Sections 4 and 5), which allows senior citizens to claim support from their children.

Senior citizens can reach out for assistance through the Senior Citizen Helpline (14567) or the Rachakonda WhatsApp number (8712662111).

This initiative reflects the strong commitment of Rachakonda Police and the Security Council towards building a safe, supportive, and inclusive community for senior citizens. Regular review meetings will be held to expand the scope of Golden Care and reach every senior citizen in need.

All Deputy Commissioners of Rachakonda and Rachakonda Security Council Joint Secretary Siva Karadi, Chief Coordinator Savithri, Suryanarayana and other senior officers and dignitaries, as well as RKSC Traffic Marshals who extended their support to this

noble cause.