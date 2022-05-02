Radiant Appliances manufacturing plant inaugurated

Hyderabad: The state IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the new manufacturing plant of Radiant Appliances and Electronics at Electronic City in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the State which is having two electronic manufacturing clusters are functioning successfully and the government is now moving forward to set up two more of such clusters. He said that the focus of the government is on tapping the segment to create job opportunities for about 16 lakh people in next decade and to create revenue of over Rs 2.5lakh crore in the electronic segment. KTR further said the government is focusing to attract more manufacturing units to set up or expand their operations. He informed that about 15,000 people are being employed in the Electronic City and job numbers will increase to about 40,000 in a year.

The Minister said that the government has ensured uninterrupted power supply to the industries and other customers. Reliable power is key for a sector like electronics manufacturing. He added that if the power supply is hit, it will lead to defective manufacturing and will lead to increase in costs,

The government is also working to spread the manufacturing segment to other parts of the State and not just limiting it to Hyderabad and its periphery, he said.

Radiant now makes LED TVs for many brands. It now makes one TV every 14 seconds and accounts for 25 per cent of all the TVs manufactured in India, said KTR. The company now has more than doubled its TV making capacity to 4.5 million TVs per year. Earlier, the capacity was 2.1 million TVs per year. The company invested Rs 100 crore in increasing the capacity and created a further employment of 1,000 people, he added.

The company acknowledged that it could increase its revenues by 35 times and also increase the production capacity due to conducive business environment by Telangana, KTR informed. This includes providing uninterrupted power supply and making available trained manpower among other facilities. The company presented the five millionth TV that it produced in Telangana to Rama Rao.

The State government is seeing investments coming in the IT, ITEs, Electronics, Manufacturing and various segments, Rama Rao said, adding that only last week Google began work on its 33 lakh sqft campus in Hyderabad, the largest campus outside of their headquarters at Mountain View, USA, he said.

Live: Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Radiant Appliances and Electronics plant at E-City in Raviryala. https://t.co/x5aepfSErc — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 2, 2022

Similarly, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy suggested Radiant and other industries to join hands with the government in improving the infrastructure in the government schools.



Radiant has achieved the fastest milestone of producing more than 5 million LED TVs in two years despite the supply chain challenges due to the pandemic. Radiant, in technical collaboration with Skyworth, is one of the largest original equipment manufacturers in LED TV manufacturing in India.

Earlier in the day, KTR also inaugurated Procter Gamble (P&G) first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in Kothur. P&G Indian Sub-continent CEO Madhusudhan Gopalan and Shadnagar Anjaiah Yadav were present on the occasion.