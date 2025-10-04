Radisson Blu Plaza gets Tourism Excellence Award 2025

Radisson Blu Plaza Banjara Hills, Hyderabad has been conferred with the prestigious Tourism Excellence Award 2025 by the Government of Telangana under the Classified Hotels – 5 Star Category.

The award was presented as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations held in the city recently. The honor was received on behalf of the hotel by Area General Manager – South India Sandeep Joshi and Director of Sales and Marketing Rajarshi Bhattacharjee, who represented Radisson Blu Plaza Banjara Hills at the ceremony.

This recognition is a testament to the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality, superior service quality, and continuous contribution to the growth of the tourism sector in Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Joshi said, “We are deeply honored to receive this award from the Government of Telangana. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team in delivering world-class experiences to our guests and our ongoing efforts to contribute to the region’s tourism landscape.” The award reinforces Radisson Blu Plaza Banjara Hills’ position as a leading luxury destination in Hyderabad, renowned for its elegant accommodations, culinary excellence, and signature hospitality, said Joshi.