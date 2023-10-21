RaGa effect: Bahadurpura candidate assertive about party’s win

Hyderabad: Buoyed up by the success of Rahul Gandhi’s bus-yatra in the State, the Bahadurpura nominee from Congress, Rajesh Kumar Pulipati is hopeful of Congress party’s win this time. One of the big Assembly segments of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, it has 263 polling booths with over 3 lakh voters.

An Advocate hailing from Padmashali caste (BC-B) Rajesh Kumar has been lending his ear to the problems of voters of the constituency and increased efforts to reach out to maximum number of voters following his nomination. Alleging that the incumbent Mohammad Moazam Khan remains out of bounds to voters, the Congress leader felt that this aspect would turn into his favour. Once he files nomination intensify the door-to-door campaign while explaining about 6-guarantees of the party targeting youth and women. “There are six divisions in the Assembly constituency, but Moazam Khan has barely visited each of these twice a year during his tenure. This is also one of the reasons for lowest voter turnouts in 2018 which was just over 50%. I have been part of the party’s voter awareness programmes. If we are able to tap this and make most constituents vote, not only voting percent will increase but also other parties like Congress will get votes,” explains Rajesh Kumar who is holding the position of Convenor in TPCC’s Election Commission Co-ordination Committee.

The Bahadurpura leader who will be intensifying his campaign will be coming up with Bahadurpura constituency’s Manifesto besides highlighting the 6-guarantees. He who is receiving complaints over various issues from voters will be compiling it to suit the local demands. “As I had contested for Municipal elections from Ramnaspura division I am well aware of the issues the people are facing here. I already started meeting people door-to-door and taking into confidence the senior leaders and community groups for seeking support. Since there is a Congress wave my winning chances also goes up,” affirmed Rajesh Kumar.

Candidate’s profile

Name : Rajesh Kumar Pulipati ( rahul )

Qualification : MBA, LL.B

Occupation. : Advocate

Category. : OBC ( BC-B )

Caste. : Padmashali

Present Position

Convenor, TPCC Election Commission co-ordination Committee.

Past positions held

Block President from Bahadurpura Assembly Constituency from 2006-2008

2 terms Secretary, Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee from 2008-2014

Contested Corporation Election from Ramnasthpura Division of Bahadurpura Assembly Constituency in 2009.

Member, Election Commission co-ordination Committee, TPCC from 2016

Political activities in the last two years

Representing Indian National Congress in Hyderabad Dist. & Chief Electoral Officer Level Election meetings.

Co-ordinator for Congress party Membership drive of Husnabad Assembly Constituency in Siddipet District.

Attended First Level Checking of EVM's & VVPAT's of Hyderabad District for almost 45 Days.

Attended F.L.C Process in all districts where By-Elections took place. For eg.,. In Munugode Assembly Constituency, Dubbaka Assembly Constituency, Nagarjunsagar Assembly Constituency, etc.,.

Actively Participating in all the programs given by the Pradesh Congress Committee & All India Congress Committee.