  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

RaGa's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

RaGas Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana
x
Highlights

  • Rahul Gandhi is believed to stay for a day in Gudebellur
  • The AICC leader will have to cover 376 kms to enter Maharashtra

Mahabubnagar: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday morning. According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from Yermarus in Karnataka and on Sunday morning the padayatra entered Telangana vial Gudebellur in Mahabubnagar. As per the sources, Rahul Gandhi will stay for the day at Gudebellur.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through Narayanpet, Makthal, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapeta, Shankarampet and Madur. It will take 16 days to cover 376 km and enters Maharashtra via Nanded. Congress leaders made all arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra and welcomed Rahul Gandhi as per Telangana traditions.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X