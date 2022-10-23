RaGa's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Mahabubnagar: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday morning. According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from Yermarus in Karnataka and on Sunday morning the padayatra entered Telangana vial Gudebellur in Mahabubnagar. As per the sources, Rahul Gandhi will stay for the day at Gudebellur.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through Narayanpet, Makthal, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapeta, Shankarampet and Madur. It will take 16 days to cover 376 km and enters Maharashtra via Nanded. Congress leaders made all arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra and welcomed Rahul Gandhi as per Telangana traditions.







